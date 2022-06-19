Look: Andrews Wiggins Has Honest Admission On His NBA Future

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors guards Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in the second half against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on February 10, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' 2021-2022 season went about as well it could've... All-Star starter, NBA champion, historic poster...

So when Wiggins was asked about the possibility of an extension, the former No. 1 pick made it clear. Saying, "I would love to stay here."

"Being here, it's just top notch... the way they treat the players, the way they treat your family ... we're all one big family," he said. "A lot of places might say that. But here, their actions show it. So, I would love to stay here."

Fans reacted to Andrew Wiggins' comments on his NBA future.

"And we would love to have u!" a Warriors fan replied.

"PAY THIS MAN," another said in all-caps.

"He won’t go anywhere."

"You cant leave us Wiggs, we love you like you're our homegrown talent," a Dubs fan tweeted.

"Yes indeed bruh wld luv for you to stay and continue to elevate."

Golden State fans are loving the idea of Andrew Wiggins staying in a Warriors uniform. And why wouldn't they after this Finals run?