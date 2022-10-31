Look: Andy Reid Reveals His Favorite Halloween Candy

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to press after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After a weekend off to rest and relax, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is probably going to get some trick-or-treating in before his team resumes practice this week.

But there's one huge question on everyone's mind at the moment: What is Coach Reid's favorite candy?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid made it clear that he has a soft spot for the Mr. Goodbar candy bars. He professed his love for the chocolate-covered peanut candy bar - and joked that he thinks the candy loves him back.

"Seems like every-time I walk past Mr. Goodbar he calls me and says 'Andy, come eat me,'" Reid said.

Mr. Goodbar is probably an unconventional choice for favorite candy these days with the likes of Reese's, Kit-Kat, Snickers, Milky Way and countless others. But it has a storied history among candies.

Fans certainly seemed to love the choice:

"If somebody doesn’t go to the next home game dressed as a ‘Mr. Goodbar’, what are we even doing as Chiefs fans," one user replied.

"How can you not love this man?" wrote another.

"Andy Reid is my spirit animal or whatever the kids are saying these days," a third user wrote.

The Mr. Goodbar brand has been under the Hershey umbrella since the company introduced it all the way back in 1925.

No doubt Reid will try to get his hands on a few tonight.