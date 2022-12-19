Look: Andy Reid Reveals His Pick For The NFL's MVP

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There are only a few weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season before the playoffs get underway.

With that comes more smoke about who should win some of the NFL Awards since the winners get announced on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The NFL MVP award is arguably the biggest one of them all and one of the top contenders for the award is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes turned in another good performance on Sunday, even though the Chiefs had trouble beating the 1-11-1 Houston Texans.

He led the game-winning drive in overtime and finished with 336 yards passing and two touchdowns while also rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown.

That led his head coach, Andy Reid, to say after the game how he thinks Mahomes should win the MVP award.

“You saw Pat and what he did. I mean, he took care of business today,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “He went back to work and worked on it. I mean, you’re talking about a guy that, if he’s not the MVP in the league, I’m not sure what’s wrong with them."

Mahomes has been otherwordly this season. Through 14 games, he currently has 4,496 yards passing and 35 touchdowns, both of which lead the league.

If he can keep this up, he'll have a great shot at taking home the award.