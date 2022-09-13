Look: Andy Reid Was Not Happy With Playing Turf Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andy Reid was not happy with the turf situation at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

The Kansas City head coach said the playing surface played a role in the injuries for kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

"It was part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury. Unfortunately, that was part of it," Reid said, per team insider Sam McDowell. "The turf picked up. I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that too."

Butker suffered an ankle injury early on in the Chiefs' Week 1 victory. The veteran kicker slipped while planting for a kickoff, injuring his left ankle. After safety Justin Reid stepped in for a few kicks, Butker returned to action with a noticeable limp — drilling his one 54-yard field goal attempt. He's questionable to play in Week 2.

McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury in his first NFL contest. The first-round pick, who was nearly flawless in his professional debut, will now miss at least the next four games on the IR.

The Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Thursday Night Football matchup later this week.