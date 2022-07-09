Look: Angels Batter Michael Stefanic Hit In Head By 90-MPH Fastball

Angels batter Michael Stefanic hit in the head by a 90-MPH fastball during Saturday's game at Camden Yards.

During the second inning of Saturday's rainy-day matchup between the Orioles and Angels, Baltimore pitcher Dean Kremer lost control of a pitch and hit Los Angeles batter Michael Stefanic in the helmet.

The errant pitch was clearly unintentional as Kremer immediately walked off the mound to apologize. Stefanic quickly accepted the apology, shook off the hit and trotted to first base.

Stefanic stayed in the game after he was checked on by medical trainers.

Take a look at the incident here:

Stefanic received his long-awaited call up to the major league's last Saturday, four years after he was selected in the 2018 MLB Draft. He logged his first MLB hit with the Angels on Tuesday.

Ultimately, the play ended with the best case scenario for what could've been a scary situation.