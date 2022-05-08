Look: Anna Kournikova's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST LOUIS, MO - JULY 17: Anna Kournikova attends the St. Louis Aces Vs Newport Beach Breakers match at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center on July 17, 2010 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to hit newsstands later this year. Perhaps we'll see another sports figure or two posing for this year's issue.

There have been some big-time tennis stars featured in the issue over the years, too. Among them: Anna Kournikova.

Photos from Kournikova's shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Kournikova, a Russia native, rose to the peak of her tennis stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Several tennis stars have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including Genie Bouchard.

Perhaps we'll see another tennis star or two featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

A behind-the-scenes look at the issue can be seen here.