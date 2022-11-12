Look: Announcer's Reaction To Incredible Touchdown Catch Going Viral

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just got off to a 14-0 start over Navy with perhaps the best catch of the year so far.

On a heave downfield from quarterback Drew Pyne, wide receiver Braden Lenzy went up and made an incredible touchdown grab — reaching around his defender and snatching the ball off his back.

The Notre Dame announcer on the call was understandably excited by this play. His reaction to the catch — including an unintentional NSFW phrase — is going viral on social media.

"With the reach around!!" one fan wrote.

"A WHAT?????" another said.

"'A reach around' uhm ABC it's a family show...." another added.

Lenzy has five receptions for 66 yards and this incredible touchdown. The No. 20 Fighting Irish currently lead the Midshipmen 14-6.