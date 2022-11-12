Look: Announcer's Reaction To Incredible Touchdown Catch Going Viral
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just got off to a 14-0 start over Navy with perhaps the best catch of the year so far.
On a heave downfield from quarterback Drew Pyne, wide receiver Braden Lenzy went up and made an incredible touchdown grab — reaching around his defender and snatching the ball off his back.
The Notre Dame announcer on the call was understandably excited by this play. His reaction to the catch — including an unintentional NSFW phrase — is going viral on social media.
"With the reach around!!" one fan wrote.
"A WHAT?????" another said.
"'A reach around' uhm ABC it's a family show...." another added.
Lenzy has five receptions for 66 yards and this incredible touchdown. The No. 20 Fighting Irish currently lead the Midshipmen 14-6.