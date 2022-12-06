Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If Tom Brady is ready to put himself back on the market, he'll have plenty of options.

Over the past few weeks, a plethora of influencers and models have been mentioned as potential girlfriends for Brady. Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

With that said, Instagram model Veronika Rajek has been mentioned as the latest potential partner for Brady.

Rajek attended Monday night's game between the Buccaneers and Saints. Let's just say she was very entertained by Brady's fourth-quarter comeback.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t," Rajek wrote. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. @tombrady thank you for an amazing show."

Rajek currently has 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Some of them believe her latest post was her "recruiting pitch" to Brady.

A plethora of Rajek's posts on social media have gone viral, which makes sense considering how large her following is.

It's also worth noting that Rajek is a football fan.

Brady, 45, was married to Gisele Bundchen from 2009 to 2022. They had two children together.

For the time being, Brady is focused on being a good parent and leading his team to a division title.