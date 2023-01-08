Look: Another Punishing Derrick Henry Stiff Arm Is Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball and avoids the tackle from Jarrod Wilson #26 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

King Henry strikes again.

In Saturday night's battle for the AFC South, Titans running back Derrick Henry put a mean stiff-arm on Jacksonville's Rayshawn Jenkins; sending the 205-pound safety flying to the turf.

Here's how football fans reacted to the viral highlight.

"He’s a different kind of beast," a user said,

"Henry with the season on the line," another fan tweeted.

"tiff armed him halfway to Orlando at this point," another laughed.

"Come on bro? He got his wife and kids watching this game smh."

"Gotta quit football," another tweeted.

"More an open handed punch than stiff arm," another user pointed out.

"This would’ve been a technical in the NBA."

The Jags have struggled to slow down Henry thus far. Through two-and-a-half quarters the Pro Bowl RB has 79 yards on 20 carries as Tennessee continues to sustain long drives.