Look: Anthony Davis Had Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction Last Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis had an unfortunate issue with his uniform on Wednesday night.

The All-Star forward had a big tear in the back of his short during last night's preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Take a look here:

Despite this wardrobe malfunction, Davis put up some excellent production on the court. The veteran big man logged 19 points and 13 rebounds through 27 minutes of play.

The Lakers ultimately lost the game 118-113, dropping their preseason record to 1-4. Of course, preseason results aren't exactly indicative of a team's outlook — but this certainly isn't ideal for a team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 season.

After an injury-ridden season this past year, Davis will look to stay healthy and produce for his team at a consistent level in 2022-23.

Los Angeles will tipoff in its final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.