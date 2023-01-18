Look: Antonio Brown Claims His Snapchat Was Hacked

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines Tuesday because he shared a sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat.

Well, Brown is now claiming that his Snapchat account was hacked. At least that's what he wrote on Twitter this Wednesday.

"My snap chat page has been Hacked," Brown tweeted. "Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap."

A spokesperson for Snapchat recently told TMZ that Brown's account has been suspended and is under investigation.

Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Brown's children, was in the photo that was shared on Snapchat. She obviously isn't happy about this situation.

"I have reported his page and all pictures," Kyriss said. "Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well."

Snapchat's guidelines state that it "prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind." With that said, it'll be interesting to see what happens to Brown's account.