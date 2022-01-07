Look: Antonio Brown Explains Why He Left Buccaneers Game vs. Jets

Former Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to double down on his position that Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers franchise tried to force him to play on an injured ankle.

During an appearance with the “Nelk Boys” Fullsend Podcast on Friday, Brown explained the reasoning behind his sideline outburst this past Sunday.

“Imagine the guys you came to battle with while you know your frickin ankle is f—-d … You barely can run. And the guy that you think got your back… They knew about my situation before we even came. I communicated with the coaches, the trainers — everyone knows… And the guy tells you because you can’t go to war with them, ‘Get the fuck out of here,'” he explained. “… At that point it’s like fuck you too bro, professionally.”

AB reveals why he really left the game. @fullsendpodcast pic.twitter.com/8I6O9G9emO — NELK (@nelkboys) January 7, 2022

Brown was seemingly referencing an exchange between he and Arians. On Thursday, the head coach gave his side of the story of what happened during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

“He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted…he refused to go in the game,” Arians explained. “That’s when I said, ‘you’re done, get the f out of here.’”

Today’s podcast explanation directly conflicts a statement attached to Antonio Brown’s release from the franchise on Thursday.

“He was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play,” the statement read.

Arians, who Brown has since expressed outward dismay toward, continues to echo this same sentiment.

At this point, it’s just AB’s word against the Bucs’.