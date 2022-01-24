Look: Antonio Brown Has 1-Word Message For Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach.

“Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right about everything.” Insinuating once again that nothing bad that’s happened to Antonio over the course of his career was of his own doing.

Tampa Bay fell in a nail-biter to the LA Rams, 30-27. Since Brown angrily left the Buccaneers’ sideline, he’s: released a statement against Arians via his lawyer, gone on a media tour, sent shots at Tom Brady, hung out with Kanye West and claimed a couple of teams have already called him.

It’s hard to put a finger on how much AB’s absence really hurt the Bucs on Sunday. But at one point he was a favorite target of Brady’s. However, Antonio Brown seems intent on burning every bridge possible to getting back on an NFL field.