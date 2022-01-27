Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement decision has garnered reactions from plenty of current and former NFL players. Even Antonio Brown sent Big Ben a message on Thursday.

Big Ben and AB was once one of the most dominant QB-WR duos in the NFL. Brown had a six-year stretch in Pittsburgh in which he caught at least 1,284 yards and scored at least eight touchdowns, all from Roethlisberger himself.

The QB-WR was nothing short of sensational.

AB sent Big Ben a message on Thursday and congratulated his former quarterback on his retirement.

“Best tandem in the NFL, Congrats Legend,” Brown said on Twitter.

The Ben Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown era was sensational and it’s a shame it came to an end so quickly. Roethlisberger publicly criticized Brown back in 2018 and things were never the same.

Fast forward to 2022, Big Ben has played his final down in the NFL. What about Brown?

There’s a league-wide belief Brown will find his way back to the NFL ahead of next season. He’s far too talented to just be sitting at home watching football. The obvious concerns surround his character.

Will Brown end up back in the NFL?