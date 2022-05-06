Look: Antonio Brown Is Returning To Pittsburgh - Not For Football

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Antonio Brown left Pittsburgh, no one thought he'd ever return. Think again.

The former Steelers wide receiver will be making an appearance in Pittsburgh later this month, but not because of football.

Brown appears to be taking his talents into the music industry. The 33-year-old will be rapping at an upcoming concert in Pittsburgh on May 20.

No, this isn't a joke.

Brown will also be releasing an album that will apparently feature multiple athletes.

“We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative,” Brown said, noting that his next album will solely feature athletes and will be in stark contrast to Paradigm, which boasted a star-studded list of rap and R&B acts, via Steeler Nation. “We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out.”

It's unclear if this means Brown has given up on a return to football.

The former superstar was making a significant impact for the Buccaneers last season. But he infamously stormed off the field late in the year during Tampa Bay's game vs. the Jets. It's the last time he's been on an NFL field.

It's entirely possible a team gives Brown another shot. For now, it appears he'll pursue a rapping career.