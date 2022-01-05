Look: Antonio Brown Listed On Buccaneers Injury Report

Following Antonio Brown’s sideline outburst on Sunday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said the star wide receiver was “no longer a Buc.”

But so far this week, multiple signs have indicated otherwise.

In addition to his absence from the NFL waiver wire, Brown has now appeared on the Buccaneers’ Wednesday injury list.

The former All-Pro wideout has been given a “not injury related — personal” designation.

The #Bucs listed Antonio Brown on their Week 18 official injury report. "Not injury related – personal"

It’s currently unclear what the Buccaneers are planning for the troubled wide receiver. Could a return for the postseason be possible?

Arians’ postgame comments seemed to give a pretty definitive conclusion to Browns’ Tampa Bay career, but the decision to retain his rights through the final week of the season suggests something could be in store.

That being said, Arians continues to reiterate that Brown is no longer part of the team. Earlier today, the head coach explained that the absence of any official transaction is due to the front office “working out how to handle that officially,” per Bucs insider Greg Auman.

Just as is often the case with Antonio Browns, we currently find ourselves with more questions than answers.