Look: Antonio Brown Listed On Buccaneers Injury Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Following Antonio Brown’s sideline outburst on Sunday, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said the star wide receiver was “no longer a Buc.”

But so far this week, multiple signs have indicated otherwise.

In addition to his absence from the NFL waiver wire, Brown has now appeared on the Buccaneers’ Wednesday injury list.

The former All-Pro wideout has been given a “not injury related — personal” designation.

It’s currently unclear what the Buccaneers are planning for the troubled wide receiver. Could a return for the postseason be possible?

Arians’ postgame comments seemed to give a pretty definitive conclusion to Browns’ Tampa Bay career, but the decision to retain his rights through the final week of the season suggests something could be in store.

That being said, Arians continues to reiterate that Brown is no longer part of the team. Earlier today, the head coach explained that the absence of any official transaction is due to the front office “working out how to handle that officially,” per Bucs insider Greg Auman.

Just as is often the case with Antonio Browns, we currently find ourselves with more questions than answers.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.