Look: Antonio Brown Reveals Text Messages With Bruce Arians

Following his sideline outburst this past Sunday, Antonio Brown continues to share his side of the story.

While it appeared he quit on his team by ripping off his uniform and rushing off the field at MetLife Stadium this weekend, the talented wide receiver insists that it’s the other way around. In a statement released by his attorney on Wednesday night, AB said he was being forced to play through an injury.

Early on Thursday morning, Brown posted a screenshot of some alleged text messages with head coach Bruce Arians attempting to prove this fact — seemingly participating in some name calling in the process.

“Health over Wealth # Barbarian,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is BA. Make sure your ready to go tomorrow. We ARE NOT resting for the playoff,” Arians allegedly wrote in the text message.

“I’m all in coach really cant get to full speed I wanna win wanna be there if I wake up tomorrow fell better I’ll be ready kinda rolled it outside on 2 pt play I want what’s best for team lmk when you free I’ll call u,” Brown responded.

Health over Wealth # Barbarian pic.twitter.com/5pxjpZ6491 — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2022

Last night, Brown claimed that the Buccaneers are trying to “cover up” what really happened this past weekend. He said an MRI on his right ankle showed bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss.

“Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, I was done with the Bucs,” Brown wrote in his statement.

Though Brown has not officially been released by the Bucs, it appears his time with the Tampa Bay franchise has come to an ugly end.