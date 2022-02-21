Look: Antonio Brown Shares New Photo Of His X-Ray

Antonio Brown just won’t drop it. The former NFL wide receiver took to Instagram on Monday and shared a new photo of his x-ray and called out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the process.

“They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers,” Brown said on Instagram. “Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt. Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt I came. He didn’t throw it imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied to.

“Coach said if I couldn’t run on this get the f—k out of here. F—K all you MF. Still caint stop me @nfl.”

Take a look.

Seven weeks after he left Bucs mid game, Antonio Brown posts this with an x-ray of his ankle today on Instagram. He had five targets in first half of the Jets game, one off the team high. pic.twitter.com/9AZjEDxs9l — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 21, 2022

So it appears Antonio Brown’s frustration had everything to do with the targets he was getting.

AB clearly explains here that he was injured, but persuaded by Tom Brady to play. Brown said he was promised he would get the ball still, but that never proved to be the case. That’s when he left the game and stormed off the field.

What’s strange here is that the Buccaneers have moved on. So has the NFL and its fans. Brown’s the only one who keeps bringing it up. A new x-ray photo isn’t going to change much.