Look: Antonio Brown Spotted At Notable Event Monday Night

Antonio Brown’s days as a National Football League player might be over, but the star wide receiver is taking in another sport on Monday night.

The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is in attendance at the Brooklyn Nets game on Monday night.

Brown was in town this weekend, with the Buccaneers taking on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He left the Bucs-Jets game in the second half, ripping off his pads and his jersey, appearing to quit the team.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced postgame that Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay franchise.

Monday night, Brown was spotted courtside at the Nets game.

Antonio Brown is courtside for the Nets-Grizzlies game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 🎥: @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/6zyzIWBm4B — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 4, 2022

It’s unclear what Brown has planned for his future following his ousting by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, he’s simply taking in some NBA action.