Look: Antonio Brown Spotted At Notable Event Monday Night

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown’s days as a National Football League player might be over, but the star wide receiver is taking in another sport on Monday night.

The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is in attendance at the Brooklyn Nets game on Monday night.

Brown was in town this weekend, with the Buccaneers taking on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He left the Bucs-Jets game in the second half, ripping off his pads and his jersey, appearing to quit the team.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced postgame that Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay franchise.

Monday night, Brown was spotted courtside at the Nets game.

It’s unclear what Brown has planned for his future following his ousting by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, he’s simply taking in some NBA action.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.