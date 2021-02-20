Look: Antonio Brown Still Can’t Believe Buccaneers Won Super Bowl

It’s been nearly two weeks now since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed a Super Bowl LV victory in their home stadium.

The days following the win were full of great reactions from players and coaches as they celebrated the franchise’s second championship title. On Saturday afternoon, Bucs’ receiver Antonio Brown shared his delayed thoughts.

“It just hit me We Champions!!!!!!” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Through nine incredible years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2018), Brown was never able to conquer that Super Bowl hump.

He did come close though. In his rookie season in 2010, the Steelers made it all the way to the title game before ultimately falling against the Green Bay Packers. Since then, the closest Pittsburgh got during Brown’s tenure was a conference championship game in 2016.

After his one-game New England Patriots career was cut short by suspension in 2019, Brown was out of the NFL for quite some time. But, when when Tom Brady made his way down to Tampa Bay in 2020 — he brought his former teammate with him. The longtime Pats’ QB reportedly pushed the Bucs front office to give AB another shot.

Through eight regular season games this year, Brown notched 483 yards and four touchdowns. In the fifth-seeded Bucs’ astonishing playoff run, the former NFL top receiver collected 81 yards and two touchdowns — including one in the 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With his one-year, $1.6 million contract expiring this offseason, Brown and the Bucs will have to either come to an agreement or cut ties soon. AB has reportedly expressed interest in returning for another season, but we’ll have to see if the Tampa front office is willing to pay him.

Will Brown return for a second year?