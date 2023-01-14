Look: Arch Manning Already Made 1 Freshman Mistake

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Arch Manning attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning hasn't been on the University of Texas campus for long, but he's already made his first mistake.

The star quarterback suffered a freshman fault this week - one that was plastered all over social media. Manning appeared to have misplaced his student ID.

Another student found the ID and quickly took a photo of it for social media.

Check it out.

Oops!

Hopefully Manning protects the football a little better than his college ID. If he does that he might just have a chance at starting for the Longhorns during the 2023 season.

Of course, he'd have to beat out incumbent starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.