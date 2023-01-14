Look: Arch Manning Already Made 1 Freshman Mistake
Former five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning hasn't been on the University of Texas campus for long, but he's already made his first mistake.
The star quarterback suffered a freshman fault this week - one that was plastered all over social media. Manning appeared to have misplaced his student ID.
Another student found the ID and quickly took a photo of it for social media.
Oops!
Hopefully Manning protects the football a little better than his college ID. If he does that he might just have a chance at starting for the Longhorns during the 2023 season.
Of course, he'd have to beat out incumbent starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.