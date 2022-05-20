Look: Arch Manning Has Scheduled Another Major Visit
No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning has another visit scheduled with one of his top college options: the Texas Longhorns.
Manning will reportedly visit Austin the weekend of June 17-19, per On3 Sports' Inside Texas.
The Manning Passing Academy will take place one week before this visit.
While Manning hasn't officially narrowed down his college option list, the overwhelming consensus is that his top-three consists of three powerhouse programs: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. He's already visited each of these schools on multiple occasions.
According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Manning has the best chance (46.8%) to land with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in 2023.
As a five-star quarterback option and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is one of the most highly sought after recruits in recent memory.
Where would you like to see Manning commit?