Look: Arch Manning Has Scheduled Another Major Visit

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning has another visit scheduled with one of his top college options: the Texas Longhorns.

Manning will reportedly visit Austin the weekend of June 17-19, per On3 Sports' Inside Texas.

The Manning Passing Academy will take place one week before this visit.

While Manning hasn't officially narrowed down his college option list, the overwhelming consensus is that his top-three consists of three powerhouse programs: Texas, Alabama and Georgia. He's already visited each of these schools on multiple occasions.

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Manning has the best chance (46.8%) to land with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in 2023.

As a five-star quarterback option and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is one of the most highly sought after recruits in recent memory.

Where would you like to see Manning commit?