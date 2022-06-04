Look: Arch Manning Is On Major Recruiting Visit This Weekend

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, the race for No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning has been heating up.

Just last month, the football world learned that Manning would be taking three official visits in the near future. Alabama, Georgia and Texas all made the list for the five-star quarterback.

Well, he appears to be knocking one of those visits out this weekend. In a photo on a different players Instagram story, Manning could be seen decked out in Bulldogs gear.

Check it out.

Manning reportedly plans to visit both the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide this offseason as well. While several others teams like Florida, LSU and Ole Miss were mentioned as contender early on, it certainly seems like Manning could be down to three.

Right now, the Longhorns are seen as the favorite to land the five-star recruit, with the Bulldogs right behind. Just a few weeks ago, Alabama added a different top quarterback recruit from the 2023 class. That could be a sign that Nick Saban and company don't see themselves as the landing spot for Manning.

Where will Manning play his college football?