Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school looks on during the game against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off.

On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.

His father, Cooper, confirmed to ESPN that Arch signed with Texas this morning.

"He was ready at 7:00 a.m.," Cooper told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Manning is the No. 1 quarterback recruit and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. He took several visits to programs like Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss before announced his commitment to the Longhorns.

Manning finished his high school career with 8,599 yards and 115 touchdown passes. He also racked up 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He set numerous state titles en route to a 34-9 career record.

Now he'll have to compete with incumbent Quinn Ewers for the starting quarterback job.