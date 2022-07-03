Look: Arch Manning Playoff Game Stats Spark Debate

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

One Alabama fan has noticed something that's pretty interesting when it comes to Arch Manning.

Manning officially committed to Texas this past week over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ole Miss, and many others.

He's the top-rated recruit in the 2023 class and has the chance to be the best quarterback in the country when he's ready to play.

However, this fan saw some of Manning's playoff stats when his high school lost in a playoff game last season. He finished the game with only 44 yards passing, no touchdowns, and one interception as his team lost 49-7.

He's concerned that this could be a trend going forward when he's ready to start with Texas.

The Longhorns want to play on the biggest stage with Manning, but will he be ready for it?

There's no doubt that he'll try and learn from that experience heading into his senior season later this year. If he does, then fans will forget about that nightmare playoff game that he had last year.