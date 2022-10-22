Look: Arch Manning Set A New Record Last Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning continues to prove the doubters wrong to show that he's deserving of being the nation's top recruit.

A few weeks removed from breaking Peyton and Eli's school record for most passing touchdowns, Manning set a new mark at Isidore Newman for total touchdowns on Friday night.

The Texas Longhorns commit tossed four TDs on senior night as the Greenies ran away with a 31-14 win over Country Day.

Manning trailed the record by two touchdowns entering the game, but tied that by halftime. He'd end up breaking the record on a 40-yard pass in the third quarter before hitting on another 25-yarder to give himself some more breathing room.

According to Garland Gillen of FOX 8, Manning now owns every passing and touchdown record at Isidore Newman, with two regular season games and the playoffs still to go.

We'll see just how far he can take it before heading off to Austin to play for coach Steve Sarkisian next fall.