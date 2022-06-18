Look: Arch Manning Taking Another Major Visit Today

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning is taking his final official visit of the offseason this weekend.

The No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class is in Austin to visit with the Texas Longhorns program — a frontrunner in his well-documented recruiting process.

He's making the visit with his Isidore Newman teammate, three-star tight end Will Randle.

Texas is widely considered as a favorite to land Manning as the featured member of its 2023 recruiting class. The reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, who Manning visited earlier this month, are the other leading contenders.

The Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class currently ranks at No. 32 in the nation, per 247 Sports.

Will Randle has yet to announce his official decision, but he's widely considered a lock to join Steve Sarkisian's Texas program. Perhaps he can help convince his superstar quarterback to follow him to Austin.