Look: Arch Manning's Official New Recruiting Ranking Revealed

Arch Manning has been hyped as a top college quarterback prospect by fans since the day he first threw a football. But with one year before he officially joins the college ranks, his ranking in the 2023 recruiting class has just been updated.

On Monday, On3 Sports Recruiting updated Manning's ranking as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class. On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote a glowing scouting report on his abilities as a passer.

“Possesses a pure throwing motion with one of the quickest releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback prospect. Those mechanics pair with a strong arm to make Manning one of the more natural and accurate passers in the 2023 cycle..." Power wrote.

Power went on to call Manning "the most physically developed top quarterback in the 2023 cycle" and highlighted his ability to take on a ton of added responsibilities.

Arch Manning is primed to be the fourth member of the Manning family to become a starting quarterback in college football.

But unlike his Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli, Arch is believed to have the athleticism to potentially become even better than they were.

It should be no surprise that Arch Manning emerged as the most hyped prospect since Vince Young over 15 years ago. And much like Young, Manning has decided to take his talents to Austin and join the Texas Longhorns.

Will Arch Manning live up to the hype and recruiting rankings?