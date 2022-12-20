Look: Argentina Players Evacuated By Helicopter Tuesday
On Tuesday, million flocked to Buenos Aires to celebrate Argentina's win over France in the World Cup over the weekend.
Unfortunately, the celebration devolved into chaos as the fans grew a bit too passionate. Fans were seen trying to jump - off of bridges - into the team bus.
In fact, things got so out of hand that the players had to be transported away from the celebration in helicopters.
Several players posted photos from inside helicopters during the festivities.
Argentina fans certainly know how to celebrate - perhaps a bit too much.