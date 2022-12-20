Look: Argentina Players Evacuated By Helicopter Tuesday

Fans of Argentina cheer as the team parades on board a bus after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 20, 2022. - Millions of ecstatic fans are expected to cheer on their heroes as Argentina's World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began their open-top bus parade of the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) LUIS ROBAYO/Getty Images

On Tuesday, million flocked to Buenos Aires to celebrate Argentina's win over France in the World Cup over the weekend.

Unfortunately, the celebration devolved into chaos as the fans grew a bit too passionate. Fans were seen trying to jump - off of bridges - into the team bus.

In fact, things got so out of hand that the players had to be transported away from the celebration in helicopters.

Absolute chaos unfolded in the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the World Cup champions held their victory parade -- and things got so out of control, players had to be evacuated from their celebration via helicopter. Fans were understandably excited that the men's soccer team could once again call themselves world champs ... and it showed throughout the parade.

Several players posted photos from inside helicopters during the festivities.

Argentina fans certainly know how to celebrate - perhaps a bit too much.