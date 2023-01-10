Look: Army Athletic Trainer Is Getting Praised For Heroic Move

It's been an incredible week for athletic trainers across all sports, who are finally getting recognition for the great work they do in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin.

In the most recent case, Army associate trainer Rachel Leahy was named Atlantic Hockey's Player of the Week for her efforts in potentially saving the life of a West Point player who suffered a serious cut to the neck from an inadvertent skate.

Fans sung her praises on social media.

"Athletic trainers save lives! Way to go Rachel!" a user said.

"Lives saved: 1. Incredible," another tweeted.

"Love this stat line," commented ESPN's Stephania Bell. "G: 0, A: 0, P: 0, Lives Saved: 1. Way to go, Rachel Leahy."

"This is phenomenal! Kudos to Army & Ms Leahy - saved a life! This clearly reiterates the importance of having ATC's at ALL hockey games, if possible."

"Super classy move…" another applauded.

Amazing.