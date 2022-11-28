Look: Army's Uniforms For Navy Game Are Going Viral

Officer cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point and their marching band display a Go Army sign during their annual NCAA college football game against the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis on 6 December 1997 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Navy won the game 39?7. (Photo by David Seelig/Allsport/Getty Images)

The Army-Navy game may not be as vicious as The Game or the Iron Bowl, but both of those historic institutions always bring their best and this year will be no exception.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Midshipmen, the Black Knights have revealed their uniforms for the game. And their artists deserve a massive raise.

Self-described by the team as "America's Tank Division," the grey and gold uniform is designed to look like a U.S. Army tank turned into a uniform. The colors and the lines are done so precisely as to look like the iconic military weapon.

Not to be outdone by their rivals, the Navy Midshipmen are donning specially-themed uniforms as well. Navy has revealed a NASA-themed uniform to honor the 54 Naval Academy graduates who have gone on to be astronauts.

The 2022 edition of the Army-Navy game will be competed at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army head into the game at 5-6 and needing a win to secure bowl eligibility for the third year in a row. But the 4-7 Midshipmen would love to play spoilers against their arch-rivals.

The Black Knights have won four of the last six Army-Navy games but the Midshipmen won it last year.

Navy haven't won back-to-back against the Black Knights since 2015. They would love to end that run this weekend.

Which of the two uniforms do you like more?