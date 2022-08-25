Look: Associated Press Releases Its Top Bowl Projections

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats takes the snap against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ralph Russo of the Associated Press has released his College Football Playoff and New Year's Six Bowl projections.

In one of the semifinals (Peach Bowl), Russo has Alabama as the top seed taking on fourth-seed Oregon. In the other semifinal (Fiesta Bowl), he has Ohio State taking on Clemson.

Russo then has Ohio State beating Alabama in the 2023 National Championship Game.

Here are the rest of Russo's picks:

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs USC

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs Kansas State

Cotton Bowl: Houston vs Oklahoma

Orange Bowl: North Carolina State vs Texas A&M

The Oregon pick is a bit bold from Russo but he's high on the program under Dan Lanning. This will be Lanning's first season with the Ducks after he got hired following Mario Cristobal's departure.

We'll have to see if some of these picks come to fruition.