Look: Astros Outfielder Makes Incredible Catch To Help Win Game 5

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 02: Chas McCormick #20 of the Houston Astros catches a fly ball in the third inning during Game 4 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Houston Astros notched a crucial Game 5 victory in last night's World Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. This win gives them a 3-2 lead as they return to Texas for what could be a closeout Game 6 on Saturday.

The Astros were propelled to victory with the help of some solid defensive efforts — including one from centerfielder Chas McCormick.

With a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth, McCormick made an incredible grab at the wall to give the Astros their second out of the inning — bringing them one step closer to victory.

Take a look at the play here:

This play served as a pivotal moment in the series. Instead of the Phillies putting a runner in scoring position, McCormick kept the bases clear with two outs on the board.

Saturday's Game 6 will begin at tomorrow night at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston.