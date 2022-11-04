Look: Astros Outfielder Makes Incredible Catch To Help Win Game 5

The Houston Astros notched a crucial Game 5 victory in last night's World Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. This win gives them a 3-2 lead as they return to Texas for what could be a closeout Game 6 on Saturday.

The Astros were propelled to victory with the help of some solid defensive efforts — including one from centerfielder Chas McCormick.

With a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth, McCormick made an incredible grab at the wall to give the Astros their second out of the inning — bringing them one step closer to victory.

Take a look at the play here:

This play served as a pivotal moment in the series. Instead of the Phillies putting a runner in scoring position, McCormick kept the bases clear with two outs on the board.

Saturday's Game 6 will begin at tomorrow night at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston.