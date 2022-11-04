Look: Astros Star Shaken Up After Unfortunate Collision

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros is caught in a rundown and is tagged out by Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel got a bit banged up following a collision in the top of the seventh inning during Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night.

Gurriel was involved in a game of pickle when he got caught between third base and home plate. He ended up going back and forth before he took a knee to the head when he got tagged out.

Here's a replay of the play:

Gurriel had to be escorted to the dugout by two members of the Astros' staff.

Thankfully, he's staying in the game and took his regular spot at first base when the Astros came out to field in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The winner of this game will be one win away from winning a world championship. You can watch the dramatic conclusion of this contest on FOX.