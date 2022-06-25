Look: Astros Throw Combined No-Hitter Vs. Yankees

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images) Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Combined no-hitter in the old Yankee Stadium, combined no-hitter in the new Yankee Stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, the Astros' staff held the Yankees hitless behind an impressive seven-inning, 13-strikeout performance from starter Cristian Javier. That was followed by two innings of relief work split between Hector Nevis and closer Ryan Pressly.

Javier's 13 strikeouts and 115 pitches were career-highs, with 71 of those pitches accounting for strikes.

It is the first time the Yankees have been no-hit since June 2003...when six Astros did it to them in a combined no-no at the old Stadium.

Only four members of the Yankees reached base Saturday, with Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks drawing walks and Donaldson also finding his way on via error. With this weekend's no-hitter, the Astros have now recorded 14 since joining the majors in 1962, the most in baseball over that time.

Outside of Houston's combined no-hitters Saturday and in 2003, you'd have to go back to 1958 to find the last time the Yankees' bats were completely silenced by an opponent.

New York came into the series against the Astros as one of the hottest lineups in the bigs, but the Bombers had no answer for Javier's fastball.

The 'Stros last no-hitter came courtesy of Justin Verlander back in 2019.