Look: Athlete Allegedly Faked Way Into Olympics

An Albanian long jumper allegedly faked his way into last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Izmir Smajlaj and two Albanian officials could face bans after they were accused of submitting false information to help the athlete get a spot in last year's games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said that it charged Smajlaj, Albanian track federation president Gjergj Ruli and general secretary Nikolin Dionisi disciplinary offenses over a competition held in Albania in May 2021 — two months before the Olympics.

All three parties are suspended until the case is resolved, per reports from the Associated Press on Friday.

Smajlaj won the qualifying competition with a national-record jump of 8.16 meters.

"It is alleged that false information was submitted to World Athletics and the AIU in support of this competition result," the AIU said in it's statement on Friday.

The AIU named Albania as one of seven countries on the "competition manipulation watch list" back in September.