Look: Attorney Makes Accusation Against Michigan Football Player

Both sides have lawyered up since the now-infamous tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State.

And in the latest out of East Lansing, a lawyer representing Spartans players claims it's a Michigan player who started the events on Oct. 29, not MSU.

In a press release shared by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, attorney Dave Diamond asserted that Michigan State players were simply reacting to an attack.

In an excerpt from Diamond's statement:

The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon. We have learned that the UM player started the altercation. Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch. ... The justice system is designed for impartiality. The repeated 'hail to the victims' song and dance does not contribute to the fact-finding mission… The hypocrisy is painful. While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed.

Mel Tucker and the Spartans have suspended eight players since the incident went down. The investigation into the situation is still ongoing.