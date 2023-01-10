Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record.

Before the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to his team and had one heck of a pregame speech. One of the things he said during it was "Go out there and knock their a*sses up."

Here's the full audio clip of Smart's speech:

If that doesn't make you want to run through a wall for Smart, then what does?

He had his team ready to go right from the opening kickoff and it showed in a big way. The Horned Frogs never had a chance after Smart made that speech.

The Bulldogs will now look to make it three in a row when the 2023 season starts next August/September.