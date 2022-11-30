Look: Australia Fans Reaction To Advancing In World Cup Going Viral

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Australia fans celebrate their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Australia entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament and hadn't even qualified yet when the group stage was first sorted. But today they made history and their diehard supporters back home were ready for it.

The Socceroos shocked the world with a 1-0 upset win over Denmark today. A brilliant Mathew Leckie goal in the 60th minute secured their second win in the Group Stage and sent them through to the knockout round for just the second time in their history.

But while the game was played at 10 a.m. on the U.S. east coast and early in the evening in Qatar, fans in Melbourne, Australia had to be up at 3:55 in the morning to watch the game. And they were not disappointed.

Video shows thousands of Australian soccer fans celebrating with jumping up and down, lighting flares and throwing their food and drink everywhere. The video is going viral with over 400,000 views so far.

This World Cup marked the fifth straight that the Socceroos had qualified and the sixth overall. But it was only the second time in Australia's history that they qualified for the Group Stage and the first time that they won two games in the Group Stage.

Australia shocked the tournament early by scoring a 9th minute goal against defending World Cup champion France in their opener. But France left them in the dust with four straight goals to win 4-1 - dropping Australia's chances of advancing to a mere fraction.

The Socceroos bounced back into contention with a 1-0 win over Tunisia as Denmark lost to France, setting up a win-and-in scenario against Denmark today.

Australia will now face the winner of Group C this weekend, which will either be Argentina, Poland or Saudi Arabia.