Look: Avalanche Off To Fast Start In Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Finals
The Avalanche are living up to their name thus far in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
In just the first period, Colorado has already jumped out to a three-goal lead thanks to scores from Josh Manson, Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky.
Hockey fans reacted to the Avalanche's pure dominance over the Lightning on Saturday night.
"ROLL THEM!!!!!!!!!!!" one fan exclaimed.
"Colorado the dream team," another said.
"The Avs are NOT messing around!" tweeted another account.
"Are the lightning cooked?" another asked.
"This Stanley Cup Final has escalated quickly," a fan pointed out. "From 'one for the ages' to 'laughably one sided.'"
Tampa Bay certainly has its work cut out for them in this three-peat attempt.