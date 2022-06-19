Look: Avalanche Off To Fast Start In Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Finals

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 18: Josh Manson #42 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with Andrew Cogliano #11, Jack Johnson #3 and Alex Newhook #18 of the Colorado Avalanche after scoring a goal during the first period in Game Two of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Avalanche are living up to their name thus far in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

In just the first period, Colorado has already jumped out to a three-goal lead thanks to scores from Josh Manson, Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky.

Hockey fans reacted to the Avalanche's pure dominance over the Lightning on Saturday night.

"ROLL THEM!!!!!!!!!!!" one fan exclaimed.

"Colorado the dream team," another said.

"The Avs are NOT messing around!" tweeted another account.

"Are the lightning cooked?" another asked.

"This Stanley Cup Final has escalated quickly," a fan pointed out. "From 'one for the ages' to 'laughably one sided.'"

Tampa Bay certainly has its work cut out for them in this three-peat attempt.