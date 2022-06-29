Look: Awesome Kevin Love Wedding Photo Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

Kevin Love has finally tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Kate Bock. At his wedding, he had a few special guests in attendance who joined him for a photo.

A photo has been going viral of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship team reunited for a Love wedding photo. Love, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, J.R. Smith, Jordan Clarkson and James Jones were all wearing their best clothes for the photo.

Noticeably absent from the photo is Kyrie Irving. Kyrie, Love and LeBron were captains of the team that stunned the Golden State Warriors to win the title.

The image has gone viral with over 8,000 likes and 1,000 retweets. There are some pretty fun comments too:

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers went 57-25 in the regular season after firing David Blatt and naming Tyronn Lue their head coach midseason.

They swept the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs then beat the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals before facing the Golden State Warriors for the second year in a row.

They promptly fell into a 3-1 hole to the Warriors in the NBA Finals but won the final three games to win the title.