Look: Awful Taunting Penalty Called During Patriots-Giants Preseason Game

Over the past few years, taunting penalties have been on the rise as NFL officials try to control the game.

However, there have been an excessive amount of those penalties called in recent seasons. The sometimes ticky-tack calls have fans pulling their hair out most of the time.

That was the case once again on Thursday night during a preseason game between the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Late in the first quarter, Giants corner Aaron Robinson broke up a would-be touchdown pass and then let fans hear about it. After making a sign that he broke up the pass, Robinson was flagged by officials who thought he was taunting the Patriots wide receiver.

Fans were immediately frustrated by the penalty and flocked to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

"Lol if they're calling taunting on the incomplete gesture........its gonna be a long season," ESPN's Mina Kimes said.

