Look: Awkward Brian Kelly Video Goes Viral Sunday Night

Brian Kelly keeps going viral on social media since leaving Notre Dame for the head coaching job at LSU.

On Sunday, the Tigers’ first-year head coach went viral for an awkward dancing video.

Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback recruit, has decided to stick with the LSU program in the wake of Kelly’s hiring.

The Lafayette, Louisiana (St. Thomas More) product shared a funny video of himself dancing with Kelly to celebrate the commitment decision.

“Got my coach!” he tweeted.

Hey, when you get a five-star quarterback to reaffirm his commitment to your program, you can dance however you want.

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is going to be fun to watch, that’s for sure.