Look: Awkward Joe Buck Moment Went Viral Monday Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Things got a little awkward between Scott Van Pelt and Joe Buck during SportsCenter's postgame wrap-up following the Chargers' win on Monday night.

After speaking to Troy Aikman for most of the conversation, Buck asked SVP, "I get one question? That's all?" before he and Van Pelt strung along a series of small talk until the SC host felt had to pull the plug:

The uncomfortable moment started to go viral.

"Something tells me Joe Buck doesn’t like him too much," a viewer replied.

"Buck been sounding drunk on air the past few weeks," another commented.

"Nobody likes Joe," another user said.

"Wtf."

"I need to know what’s going on behind the scenes," another tweeted.

"I THOUGHT YOU WANTED RATINGS Jesus Christ Joe Buck."

"Has anyone watched SVP at night. This is how all his guests are," another laughed.

Something to keep an eye on?