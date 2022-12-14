Look: Awkward Kay Adams Show Moment Is Going Viral

NEWARK, NJ - MAY 18: Kay Adams speaks during Impractical Jokers Live: Nitro Circus Spectacular at Prudential Center on November 3, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

FanDuel's Kay Adams appeared to take a page out of Jack Harlow's book when she seemingly shot her shot at NBA insider Shams Charania during an appearance on her show last month.

And on Wednesday, she invited Shams back to address some of her comments. Which led to this awkward little back-and-forth and plenty of " Rizz God" memes:

"Damn she really want him," a user laughed.

"Man didn’t break ONCE," another viewer cried.

"It’s too easy for Shams," another tweeted.

"All the men complimenting the 'rizz' are braindead, this is a hard pill to swallow but if a woman wants you, she WANTS you and will make that very clear," another said. "Shams literally does nothing but just sit there and nervously smile, while Kay Adams does all the talking."

"Brown boys up 1000."

"Only thing stopping her from what she really wanted to do is the fact they on national TV," another commented.

Y'all giving Shams the Rizz God crown?