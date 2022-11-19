Look: Awkward Moment Between College Football Analysts Going Viral

Who knew the Farm Rich Halftime Report could get so savage?

Previewing some of the upcoming matchups at the halftime break between Vanderbilt and Florida, the SEC studio crew had a lighthearted exchange about Ben Watson's choice of a light-colored suit this Saturday.

Watson replied that, "As long as I get the text from my wife that I look good [that's all that matters." Opening the door for colleague Peter Burns to make a joke that the former Georgia Bulldog didn't appreciate.

Here's how fans reacted to the viral moment on Twitter:

"Outta pocket," a user cried.

"When Ben Watson returned from commercial break, and respond to the question with 'huh?' I knew something real just went down," another pointed-out.

"Oh wow .. Peter Burns was disrespectful.. yep nope."

"RIP Peter Burns - he never came back," another tweeted.

"Bruh no way."

"'Ain’t nothing but a lil bit of straighten.'"

Sheesh.