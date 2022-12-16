Look: Awkward Moment On ESPN Is Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Marcus Spears had his moment during Friday's edition of NFL Live.

The ESPN NFL analyst was discussing the San Francisco 49ers after they clinched the NFC West over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night when he started making a funny hand motion.

That's when Ryan Clark chimed in and started laughing while also questioning why Spears was making that motion with his hand.

Even Mina Kimes chimed in with a "We need a gif of that" before it cut out.

That's one way to spend your Friday afternoon, that's for sure.

At the end of the day, everyone was laughing about it and nobody thought it was weird.

Just don't do this super often, Marcus!