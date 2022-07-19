Look: Awkward Moment On 'SportsCenter' Goes Viral Today

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

A very awkward moment between Jay Harris and Dan Orlovsky occurred during Tuesday morning's edition of SportsCenter.

Harris was asking Orlovsky about who's in a better position to take a step forward this year between Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson and Orlovsky just sat there in silence.

It looked like he was pondering the thought, but his wifi connection wasn't the greatest.

That led to Harris wondering if he was frozen before Matt Barrie said, "He's not that deep of a thinker."

Barrie then roasted Orlovsky some more by pointing out that he just signed a new contract before Harris said, "You'd think the wifi would've come with the contract too."

This is some epic trolling by Orlovsky's colleagues.

Even though there wasn't any analysis given, it still made some great television, which is also pretty important.