Look: Awkward Video Of Reporter, Deion Sanders Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has almost always been all smiles when the cameras are on. That might be why one recent video of Sanders in an interaction with a reporter is so jaw-dropping.

During an interview with a team reporter, Sanders admonished the reporter for how he was being spoken to. He encouraged the reporter to talk as he normally would off camera.

The reporter tried to change things up but Sanders didn't seem to think he was being authentic. Sanders took the microphone away from the reporter and tried to demonstrate the way he wanted the reporter to talk.

After a tense moment, the reporter tried a third time and this time Sanders was satisfied. "Much better," Sanders said, before resuming the interview.

It was an awkward moment to be sure, and one that is going viral with over 170,000 views, 6,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

Plenty of people have argued that Deion Sanders was simply trying to get the reporter to act more relaxed and himself as opposed to a certain kind of way in order to appease or impress his employers.

Nevertheless, the reporter clearly appeared to be uncomfortable by the whole situation.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders or the reporter makes some kind of statement in response to this.