Look: Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph's NBA Finals Appearance

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

After a mere two-year absence, the Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. And you'd better believe that Steph Curry's entire family is excited for it.

On Saturday, Curry's wife Ayesha Curry congratulated the Warriors on getting back to the NBA Finals. She also congratulated Steph on winning the Western Conference Finals MVP award.

"So beyond proud of @stephencurry30 and the @warriors !!! #wcfchamps #wcfmvp God is great!"

Ayesha Curry included photos of herself, Steph and their kids on the court following the win. She also posed with their newly-acquired Western Conference Finals trophy.

The last time we saw Steph Curry in the NBA Finals was in the 2019 Finals, when poorly-timed injuries cost them their third straight NBA title and fourth title in five years.

Injuries to Curry and Klay Thompson along with the departure of Kevin Durant resulted in two straight seasons where they missed the playoffs. But they returned with a vengeance in the 2021-22 season, easily dispatching the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to get to the Finals.

Steph Curry and the Warriors can make up for that lost time and re-establish themselves as the real NBA dynasty with a title win this year.

Ayesha Curry will be far from the only one rooting for the Warriors this year. But she'll have one of the best seats in the house as they try.